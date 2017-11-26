Robey-Coleman (thigh) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Coleman exited the Week 11 loss to the Vikings with the thigh injury and was unable to practice this week, effectively sealing his fate for Sunday's contest. With the fifth-year cornerback unavailable, Dominique Hatfield and Kayvon Webster could be thrust into enhanced roles in the secondary.

