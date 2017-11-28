Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman: Should practice this week
Rams' head coach Sean McVay indicated that Robey-Coleman (thigh) should be able to practice this week, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Robey-Coleman did not play in Sunday's win over the Saints after not practicing last week, but McVay said that he is now "90-95 percent healthy." The 25-year-old's practice reps Wednesday and the rest of the week should indicate the accuracy of his coach's assessment and his availability for Week 13.
More News
-
Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman: Held out Sunday•
-
Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman: Doubtful for Week 12•
-
Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman: Doubtful to return•
-
Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman: May start this Sunday•
-
Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman: Heading back to Los Angeles•
-
Nickell Robey-Coleman: Released by Buffalo•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.