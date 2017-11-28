Rams' head coach Sean McVay indicated that Robey-Coleman (thigh) should be able to practice this week, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Robey-Coleman did not play in Sunday's win over the Saints after not practicing last week, but McVay said that he is now "90-95 percent healthy." The 25-year-old's practice reps Wednesday and the rest of the week should indicate the accuracy of his coach's assessment and his availability for Week 13.

