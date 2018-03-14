Robey-Coleman signed a three-year, $15.75 million contract with the Rams on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robey-Coleman had a solid 2017 season with the Rams, as he compiled 49 tackles, nine pass breakups and two interceptions in 15 games. However, he'll have to battle for defensive snaps now that the Chiefs' Marcus Peters and the Broncos' Aqib Talib were traded to the Rams. Therefore, he may be a solid depth corner for the Rams, but fantasy owners should be aware his snap count may decline.