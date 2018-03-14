Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman: Signs three-year pact with Rams
Robey-Coleman signed a three-year, $15.75 million contract with the Rams on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Robey-Coleman had a solid 2017 season with the Rams, as he compiled 49 tackles, nine pass breakups and two interceptions in 15 games. However, he'll have to battle for defensive snaps now that the Chiefs' Marcus Peters and the Broncos' Aqib Talib were traded to the Rams. Therefore, he may be a solid depth corner for the Rams, but fantasy owners should be aware his snap count may decline.
More News
-
Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman: Finishes 2017 with 49 tackles•
-
Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman: Full participant Thursday•
-
Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman: Should practice this week•
-
Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman: Held out Sunday•
-
Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman: Doubtful for Week 12•
-
Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman: Doubtful to return•
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.