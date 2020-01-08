Robey-Coleman finished with 36 tackles, seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles over 16 games in 2019.

Robey-Coleman was impressive in coverage this year, as he allowed 6.3 yards per target, 25.3 yards per game and one touchdown. The 27-year-old corner has two more years on his contract at $5.25 million per season, and barring a free-agent or draft acquisition, he's in line for another consistent workload in 2020.