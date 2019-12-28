Play

Webster (concussion) was a full participant at Friday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Webster looks prepared to suit up Sunday and will likely assume return duties for the Rams. Do not expect his impact to be felt in any other aspects of the game.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends