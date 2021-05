Webster is expected to compete for a special-teams role with Raymond Calais and 2021 NFL Draft second-round selection Tutu Atwell, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Webster flashed some potential as a receiver last year during training camp, and then he took care of the majority of the kick- and punt-return work for Los Angeles last season. He could have an uphill climb to earning a roster spot after Los Angeles added Atwell in the draft.