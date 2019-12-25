Play

Webster was listed as a non-participant in the team's estimated practice report Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Webster exited the team's Week 16 contest against the 49ers early with a potential concussion. Wednesday's practice report confirms that he was officially diagnosed with the head injury, potentially jeopardizing his status for the team's Week 17 matchup against the Cardinals.

