Rams' Nsimba Webster: Gets chance with Rams

Webster officially signed a contract with the Rams as an undrafted free agent.

The diminutive Webster is known as a speedster, and caught 53 passes for 693 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 for FCS Eastern Washington. Webster was also effective in the return game, rattling off three kick returns of 40-plus yards in his college career.

