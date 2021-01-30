Webster played just eight offensive snaps during the 2020 season.
While there were glimpses of receiving potential from the sophomore in training camp, Webster was relegated to punt- and kick-return duty this season. With few fantasy formats rewarding return yardage, the 25-year-old Eastern Washington product was an afterthought in the majority of settings. The Rams will likely bolster their receiving corps through the draft and/or free agency during the offseason, and Webster will probably have to battle to retain his special-teams job next year.
More News
-
Rams' Nsimba Webster: Working into punt return rotation•
-
Rams' Nsimba Webster: Makes 53-man roster•
-
Rams' Nsimba Webster: Scores twice against second team•
-
Rams' Nsimba Webster: No catches in 2019•
-
Rams' Nsimba Webster: Back at practice Friday•
-
Rams' Nsimba Webster: Returns with limited session•