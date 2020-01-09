Rams' Nsimba Webster: No catches in 2019
Webster returned two kicks for 57 yards and seven punts for 18 yards in five games this season.
Webster didn't play an offensive snap this season, exclusively working as a return man during his time on the 53-man roster. The 23-year-old is an exclusive rights free agent for 2020, but he's hardly guaranteed to be tendered a contract by the Rams.
