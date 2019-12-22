Rams' Nsimba Webster: Out with potential concussion
Webster left Saturday's loss to the 49ers to be evaluated for a concussion.
Webster may have suffered a concussion when he was stonewalled on an attempted punt return during the second half. The 23-year-old returned one kick for 27 yards and two punts for one yard before exiting the contest.
