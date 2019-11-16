Webster has been elevated to the Rams' 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Webster joined the Rams' practice squad in mid-October. He has been called up partly for receiver depth due to Brandin Cooks (concussion) being sidelined this week and partly because another team recently attempting to sign him. While he does not figure to have an impact on the offense, he could end up playing a role on special teams.