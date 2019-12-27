Play

Webster (concussion) was limited in practice Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

It's a step in the right direction for Webster, although he still has steps remaining to clear the league's concussion protocol. He's been exclusively a return specialist in his four games with the Rams this season.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends