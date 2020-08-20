Webster caught touchdown passes on consecutive plays during red-zone drills while working with the second-team offense against the second-team defense Wednesday, Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Webster is the favorite to break training camp with the Rams as their kick and punt returner, and while there's minimal fantasy value in those roles, his performance Wednesday is encouraging. The sophomore out of Eastern Washington is a diminutive speedster (5-foot-10, 180lbs) who didn't play an offensive snap for the Rams last year, but there's an outside chance he carves out a role as a gadget player for creative head coach Sean McVay. Just note, Webster is firmly behind Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds and Van Jefferson on the wide receiver depth chart.