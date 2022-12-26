Aboushi has received a one-game suspension for punching Broncos' pass-rusher Randy Gregory in a post-game scuffle following Sunday's blowout win over Denver, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While the Rams are already dealing with a plethora of injuries to their offensive line, they'll now be without Aboushi in Week 17 after he received a one-game suspension for throwing a punch following Sunday's win over the Broncos. Bobby Evans, A.J. Arcuri and Zachary Thomas are all candidates to fill the vacated starting spot on Los Angeles' offensive line New Year's Day against the Chargers.