Beckham (hip), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A posterior hip pointer rendered Beckham a limited participant in two practices and kept him off the field in one other, but the wideout looks like he's prepared to play through the pain Sunday as the reeling Rams look to get back on track against the 2-9 Jaguars. The Rams will enter the contest as heavy favorites, and if Los Angeles is able to mount an early lead, Beckham and some of the team's other key skill-position players could see their workloads scaled back a bit. In his second game as a member of the Rams in Week 12 in Green Bay, Beckham played 98 percent of the offensive snaps and finished with five receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets.