The Rams have discussed using Beckham as an occasional punt returner in addition to his duties at receiver when he likely makes his team debut Monday in San Francisco, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Beckham hasn't returned a kickoff or punt since 2019, but the Rams apparently view him as a candidate to contribute on both offense and special teams over the second half of the season. With Los Angeles having lost its primary punt returner (rookie Tutu Atwell) to a season-ending shoulder injury earlier this month, Cooper Kupp has usually acted as the Rams' "safe" punt returner on the occasions the team has wanted to have somebody sure-handed to field kicks deep in its own territory. Kupp could continue to field punts in those scenarios, but Beckham would represent a more dynamic option when the Rams are looking for someone to provide a potential game-changing play. Regardless, any value Beckham provides on special teams will be minimal compared to what he does on offense, where he'll likely have an even more heightened role than the Rams initially envisioned upon signing him to a one-year, $4.5 million deal Thursday. With Robert Woods (knee) suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Friday's practice, Beckham could quickly usurp either Van Jefferson or Tyler Higbee as the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Kupp, who leads the NFL in catches, receiving yards and touchdown receptions.