Okoronkwo (foot) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Okoronkwo was activated from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list earlier this week, and appears to have fully recovered from his foot surgery in May. The rookie appears on track to make his NFL debut against the Seahawks on Sunday, and will serve as a reserve option behind Dante Fowler Jr. and Matt Longacre.

