Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Activated from PUP list
Okoronkwo (foot) was activated to the Rams' 53-man roster Monday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Okoronkwo returned to practice in mid October after starting the season on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, and appears to be nearing a return to full health. The rookie will serve as a reserve linebacker behind Dante Fowler Jr. and Matt Longacre, and could make his NFL debut against the Seahawks on Sunday.
