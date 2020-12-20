Okoronkwo (undisclosed) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Okoronkwo was instructed to stay away from team facilities for a portion of the practice week, as the Rams aimed to mitigate COVID-19 spread following a positive test within the organization. The 25-year-old hasn't yet started a game for L.A. this season, but he has garnered a workload of 18.3 defensive snaps per game over seven 2020 appearances. He has an opportunity to build on his modest sack total against a Jets offensive line that is tied for the seventh most surrendered on the campaign (2.8 per game).
