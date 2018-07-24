Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Beginning camp on PUP list

Okoronkwo (foot) will begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Okoronkwo underwent foot surgery in May and wasn't expected back for the start of training camp. A clear timetable for his return hasn't been laid out, but he'll be looking to get back to the field as soon as possible to earn a role on the defense. Look for Garrett Sickels and Justin Lawler to benefit from extra reps while Okoronkwo is out.