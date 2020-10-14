Okoronkwo is expected to undergo surgery after injuring his elbow Sunday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The specifics of the surgery remain unknown but the obvious hope is that it will not cost the linebacker the rest of his 2020 campaign. Okoronkwo has seen steadily increasing defensive reps as the season has progressed. He has eight tackles (six solo), a sack and a pass defensed through five games this season.