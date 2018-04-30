Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Likely to compete for starting job

Okoronkwo is expected to be given an opportunity to earn a starting job at outside linebacker opposite Samson Ebukam, The Orange County Register reports.

The Rams lost three key linebackers this offseason in Alec Ogletree, Robert Quinn and Connor Barwin, so there are openings to be filled. Okoronkwo was a force for Oklahoma last season with 17.5 tackles for a loss and eight sacks, and considering his strong combine showing, the Rams might have unearthed a hidden gem after trading up to snag him in the fifth round. He should be given a legitimate chance to open the 2018 season as a starting edge rusher in Wade Phillips' 3-4 defense.