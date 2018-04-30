Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Likely to compete for starting job
Okoronkwo is expected to be given an opportunity to earn a starting job at outside linebacker opposite Samson Ebukam, The Orange County Register reports.
The Rams lost three key linebackers this offseason in Alec Ogletree, Robert Quinn and Connor Barwin, so there are openings to be filled. Okoronkwo was a force for Oklahoma last season with 17.5 tackles for a loss and eight sacks, and considering his strong combine showing, the Rams might have unearthed a hidden gem after trading up to snag him in the fifth round. He should be given a legitimate chance to open the 2018 season as a starting edge rusher in Wade Phillips' 3-4 defense.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...