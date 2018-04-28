Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Los Angeles selects in fifth

The Rams selected Okoronkwo in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 160th overall.

Okoronkwo (6-foot-2, 253 pounds) will likely play outside linebacker in Wade Phillips' 3-4 after playing end for Oklahoma. Okoronkwo was very productive in 2017, logging 76 tackles (17.5 for a loss) and eight sacks in 14 games, and he posted similarly encouraging workout numbers at the combine. With a 4.77 40, 38-inch vertical, 121-inch broad jump, and 7.09-second three-cone drill, Okoronkwo has production and athleticism fully accounted for. It looks like yet another useful addition for the Rams defense.