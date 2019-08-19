Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Makes appearance Saturday
Okoronkwo (hamstring) recorded one tackle in Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys.
Okoronkwo did not appear in the team's preseason opener due to a hamstring injury, but it looks like he has put it behind him after playing 33 snaps at linebacker Saturday.
