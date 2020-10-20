Okoronkwo (elbow) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Okoronkwo suffered this injury in a Week 5 win over Washington and he underwent surgery that required a four- to six-week recovery timeline. The Rams made a confusing move by keeping him on the active roster for the Week 6 matchup against the 49ers, and now he'll be shut down for at least the next two games, making him eligible to return Week 10 against Seattle. Natrez Patrick and rookie Terrell Lewis figure to see increases in their respective workloads for the time being.