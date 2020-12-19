Okoronkwo (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jets, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
There are COVID-19 concerns at the Rams' facilities, and they're taking every precaution. Okoronkwo has been staying away from the facilities as a result, according to Modesti. It's uncertain if he'll play in Sunday's game. Position mate Justin Hollins is questionable for the same reason. Rookie Terrell Lewis would see a bump in usage if both players sit out.
More News
-
Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Returns from IR•
-
Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Designated to return from IR•
-
Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Unlikely to return Week 10•
-
Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Officially placed on IR•
-
Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Set to miss four to six weeks•
-
Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Expected to undergo surgery•