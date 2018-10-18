Okoronkwo (foot) participated in practice Wednesday for the first time since landing on the PUP list to begin the season, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.

Okoronkwo reportedly feels great as he begins participation, likely suggesting he will be activated off the PUP list well ahead of the 21 days allotted. When ready, the rookie fifth-round pick will look to make his first impact on the football field after a delayed start to his professional career.