The Rams activated Okoronkwo (elbow) from injured reserve Saturday.
Okoronkwo will return to the lineup in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, his first time on the field since Week 4. Prior to his injury, Okoronkwo played around 30 percent of the snaps on defense in each game, recording eight tackles, a sack and a pass breakup. He'll serve as a reserve behind starters Leonard Floyd and Samson Ebukam.
