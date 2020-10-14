Okoronkwo will undergo elbow surgery and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
The Rams likely will place Okoronkwo on injured reserve within the next couple of days. Coach Sean McVay relayed Wednesday that losing Okoronkwo is a big hit to the teams defensive since the third-year linebacker has been "playing so well." He's recorded eight tackles, a sack and a pass breakup through three games in a situational role. Samson Ebukam and rookie Terrell Lewis could both receive bumps in usage until Okoronkwo returns.
More News
-
Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Expected to undergo surgery•
-
Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Suffers elbow injury•
-
Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Surprises with pass rush•
-
Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Makes appearance Saturday•
-
Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Absent from injury report•