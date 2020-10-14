Okoronkwo will undergo elbow surgery and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

The Rams likely will place Okoronkwo on injured reserve within the next couple of days. Coach Sean McVay relayed Wednesday that losing Okoronkwo is a big hit to the teams defensive since the third-year linebacker has been "playing so well." He's recorded eight tackles, a sack and a pass breakup through three games in a situational role. Samson Ebukam and rookie Terrell Lewis could both receive bumps in usage until Okoronkwo returns.