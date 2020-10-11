Okoronkwo suffered an elbow injury during Sunday's game against Washington and is considered questionable to return, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The Oklahoma product registered his first sack of 2020 during a 17-9 win over the Giants last Sunday, but he had not yet logged a tackle prior to his exit against Washington in Week 5. Okoronkwo was not being counted on for starting snaps in the Rams' linebacker rotation, but he had garnered an average of 20.3 defensive snaps per game Weeks 1 through 4. This development thins out the left outside linebacker spot behind Samson Ebukam should Okoronkwo prove unable to return.