Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Surprises with pass rush
Okoronkwo notched 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals in London.
The 2018 fifth-round pick made his NFL debut in Week 6, and he achieved his first major impact just two games later. The 24-year-old linebacker enjoyed a 37-percent snap share in Clay Matthews' (jaw) stead. Matthews could return following the team's Week 9 bye, however, so Okoronkwo's burst in production could take a backseat again.
More News
-
Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Makes appearance Saturday•
-
Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Absent from injury report•
-
Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Activated from PUP list•
-
Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Rejoins practice Wednesday•
-
Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Will start on PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Back to streamers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including streaming...
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 WR preview: Sit Fitz
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8.