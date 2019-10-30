Okoronkwo notched 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals in London.

The 2018 fifth-round pick made his NFL debut in Week 6, and he achieved his first major impact just two games later. The 24-year-old linebacker enjoyed a 37-percent snap share in Clay Matthews' (jaw) stead. Matthews could return following the team's Week 9 bye, however, so Okoronkwo's burst in production could take a backseat again.

