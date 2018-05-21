Rams' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Undergoes foot surgery
Head coach Sean McVay said Okoronkwo recently underwent foot surgery and isn't expected to be available for the start of training camp, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.
It isn't clear what sort of issue required surgery, but this isn't an ideal development for the fifth-round rookie. Okoronkwo will likely be playing catch-up when he returns to the field, which could impede his ability to carve out a significant role early on during the 2018 season.
