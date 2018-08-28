Okoronkwo (foot) is unlikely to be activated off the PUP list before the season begins, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Okoronkwo underwent foot surgery in late May and was subsequently put on the PUP list before the start of training camp. The rookie linebacker out of Oklahoma was expected to compete for a starting job opposite Samson Ebukam, but will now have to wait even longer to get on the field, though his recovery timetable is still uncertain.