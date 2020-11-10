Okoronkwo (elbow) isn't expected to return from injured reserve and play Sunday against the Seahawks, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

The 25-year-old underwent elbow surgery in mid-October and was given a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline, and he has yet to be designated to return from injured reserve. Once Okoronkwo receives the return designation, he'll have a 21-day window to practice and potentially be activated before reverting to injured reserve for the rest of the season.