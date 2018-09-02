Okoronkwo (foot) will start the season on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, Clarence Dennis of the Rams' official site reports.

Okoronkwo will now have to sit out the first six games of the season, signalling that he is still rehabbing from his foot surgery in May. When he returns, Okoronkwo will back up Matt Longacre at outside linebacker.

