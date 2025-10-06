Speights suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Thursday night's loss to the 49ers and is not expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Speights will likely be listed as doubtful for Week 6 versus Baltimore. He's likely looking at a multi-week injury. Speights has logged 64 percent of the defensive snaps alongside every-down LB Nate Landman in the middle of the Rams' defense. Troy Reeder will likely be the next man up at linebacker for Los Angeles.