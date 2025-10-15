Speights (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Speights sustained a high-ankle injury during the Rams' Week 5 loss to the 49ers, which prevented him from playing against the Ravens in Week 6. His ability to return to practice is a sign that he is progressing in his recovery, and his participation over the next two days will determine his chances of playing against the Jaguars on Sunday.