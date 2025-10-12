default-cbs-image
Speights (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Speights' absence comes as no surprise, given that he sat out of practice all week due to a high-ankle sprain that he suffered during the Rams' Week 5 loss to the 49ers. Troy Reeder will likely see more snaps at inside linebacker alongside Nate Landman in Speights' absence.

