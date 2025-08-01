Rams coach Sean McVay singled out Speights on Thursday as someone who has been "outstanding" during training camp, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

"You can see he's really taken leaps in his second year," McVay continued. "He has really good ownership of what we're trying to get done." It's been evident at Rams camp that Speights and Nate Landman will be the team's starting inside linebackers. Los Angeles signed Speights as an undrafted free agent out of LSU last year, and he went on to appear in all 17 regular-season contests, making 10 starts.