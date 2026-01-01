Speights (ankle) was estimated as a limited practice participant on Wednesday's injury report, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Speights may have tweaked his ankle during Monday's loss to the Falcons, when he logged eight tackles (three solo) while playing 65 snaps (46 on defense, 19 on special teams). The Rams hosted a walkthrough practice Wednesday, so the second-year linebacker will have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cardinals.