Bryant (unspecified issue) was placed on the Non-Football Injury list Thursday for the start of training camp, Kristen Lago of the Rams' official site reports.

An undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky, Bryant was surely hoping to start camp off strong rather than on an injury list. It's unclear what his timetable for return is at this point. He'll compete for a depth role when he does return to action.

