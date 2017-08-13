Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Catches two passes
Cooper hauled in both of his targets for 25 yards in Saturday's preseason opener against Dallas.
Cooper got work with the first and second units, though both of his catches came from backup quarterback Sean Mannion. The 2016 fourth-round pick may be on the roster bubble following the Rams' addition of Sammy Watkins. Assuming Watkins, Tavon Austin (hamstring), Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp are all locks, Cooper will compete with 2017 fourth-rounder Josh Reynolds and a slew of other players for the fifth and possibly sixth spots on the depth chart.
