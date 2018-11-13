The Rams designated Cooper (ankle) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Thus, Cooper's 21-day window to practice and prove the health of his ankle has opened. If he returns to the 53-man roster, his standing on gameday would be in question. In Cooper's place, Jojo Natson and Blake Countess have performed adeptly as punt and kick returners, respectively. As such, Cooper may have to wait for an opportunity to present itself, whether it's via injury or lack of performance.

