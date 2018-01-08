Cooper was involved in two special-teams turnovers in the first quarter of Saturday's 26-13 loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round.

Cooper and Blake Countess got their signals crossed on a punt return that was set to be a fair catch, and then Cooper fumbled a kickoff return. With Atlanta recovering both, the special-teams gaffs put the Rams' offense in a negative game script, and kept the defense on the field for far too long. It was uncharacteristic of Cooper's Pro Bowl campaign, as he proved to be a game-breaking returner in the regular season. Head coach Sean McVay stuck with the former South Carolina standout throughout Saturday's game, and the unfortunate errors are unlikely to have a lasting impact on Cooper's role heading into 2018. Additionally, depending on how the receiver corps is handled during the offseason, there's potential for him to be more involved in the offense next year.