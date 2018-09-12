Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Could miss multiple weeks
Cooper (ankle) could miss multiple weeks according to head coach Sean McVay, Rich Hammond of The Orange County Register reports.
Cooper suffered an ankle injury during Monday's win over the Raiders and could now be in danger of missing a handful of games. Even worse, backup returner Mike Thomas is also dealing with a groin injury. Look for updates once the practice reports are released this week.
