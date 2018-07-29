Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Good to go after shoulder surgery
Cooper underwent shoulder surgery after last season, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Cooper was dogged by a shoulder injury during the first month of his rookie season in 2016 and again in the week before the Rams' divisional-round defeat to the Falcons in January. In that contest, he was involved in a pair of special-teams snafus, leading to 10 points for the visitors. Cooper likely was afflicted by the shoulder issue, enough so that a procedure was ordered up to fix it. While he remains buried on the wide receiver depth chart, expect him to serve as the Rams' undisputed kick and punt returner again this season.
