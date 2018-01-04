Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Good to go for Saturday
Cooper (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Saturday's wild-card game against the Falcons, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Sean McVay hinted all week Cooper would be OK for the Rams' playoff opener, and the wide receiver upheld his end of the bargain with a full practice Thursday. Expect Cooper to handle the bulk of kickoff and punt returns Saturday, but snaps on offense will be few and far between behind Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp.
