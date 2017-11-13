Rams' Pharoh Cooper: Grabs two receptions in Week 10
Cooper caught both his targets for 12 yards and recorded 81 yards on punt and kickoff returns during Sunday's 33-7 win over Houston.
The sophomore out of South Carolina was only on the field for 10 of 66 offensive snaps, and he's clearly behind Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp on the depth chart. However, with Tavon Austin working primarily as a change-of-pace rusher out of the backfield, Cooper may have leapfrogged him in the targets pecking order moving forward. Still, outside of settings rewarding Cooper for his work on special teams, his fantasy value is extremely limited.
