Head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that he expects Cooper (shoulder) to play Saturday against the Falcons, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Despite missing both practices to date this week, Cooper should be available in the wild-card round. Assuming he suits up, he primarily will contribute as a returner as the top of the Rams' receiving corps is otherwise healthy at the moment.

